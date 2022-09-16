Don’t open new sand quarries, says Anbumani

ADVERTISEMENT

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Friday criticised the Tamil Nadu government’s decision to open new sand quarries in 15 locations in Tiruvallur, Vellore, Villupuram, Cuddalore and Tiruchi districts.

He said sand was not being mined in the State in a legal manner and indiscriminate mining had resulted in a severe environmental damage. “This has affected the water table and the sea water has entered into the residential areas. This is dangerous,” he said.

Dr. Anbumani further said there are already 25 sand quarries in the State and nine more were going to be opened. “Why do we need new quarries? There are many alternatives to sand. But there is no alternative to our environment. Therefore, the new sand quarries should not be opened,” he said.