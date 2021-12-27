Don’t impose GST on power bill, says OPS

CHENNAI

27 December 2021 01:09 IST

Stalin criticised various aspects of it while in Opposition, says Panneerselvam

AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Sunday urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin not to impose the Goods and Services Tax on the electricity bill.

In a statement, he said the Chief Minister had criticised various aspects of the GST while in Opposition, but was collecting the tax for items which were left out when the AIADMK was in power.

The DMK had promised that the electricity bill would be generated every month and it would consider increasing the free power supply to weavers to 300 units. But it imposed the additional burden of the GST on the people, Mr. Panneerselvam said.

