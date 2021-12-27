Tamil Nadu

Don’t impose GST on power bill, says OPS

AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Sunday urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin not to impose the Goods and Services Tax on the electricity bill.

In a statement, he said the Chief Minister had criticised various aspects of the GST while in Opposition, but was collecting the tax for items which were left out when the AIADMK was in power.

The DMK had promised that the electricity bill would be generated every month and it would consider increasing the free power supply to weavers to 300 units. But it imposed the additional burden of the GST on the people, Mr. Panneerselvam said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 27, 2021 1:09:12 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/dont-impose-gst-on-power-bill-says-ops/article38044786.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY