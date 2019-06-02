Don’t impose democracy: M.K. Narayanan

“The spread of liberal democracy throughout the world after WWII and since the late 1970s, further accelerated after the end of the Cold War, has possibly energised many nations and brought every nation in the world within the ambit of democracy. Imposing democracy, however, defeats the very idea....Democracy today has fewer achievements and more failings,” said M.K. Narayanan, former National Security Advisor of India and former Governor of West Bengal, here at an event organised by Observer Research Forum and Madras Management Association on Saturday.

Speaking on the topic ‘Towards an Assertive Policy on India’s External Democracy Support’, Mr. Narayanan said that there was a need to rethink the merits of promoting democracy outside the borders. “We must think deeply before making a virtue of this philosophy. The question and issues that we confront are as much the same as that have existed for centuries. We must heed the lessons of the past. We must posses the willingness to think before we decide,” said Mr. Narayanan.

He added, “Countries, especially larger ones, should avoid directly involving themselves in enhancing the quality of democracy in the neighbourhood. ...promoting democracy will be seen as interference in their internal affairs.”

Mr. Narayanan noted that India had been careful not to fall into a ‘democratic’ trap even though it had been involved in neighbouring countries such as Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives etc.

“My unsolicited advise would be that rather than seeking avenues to promote democracy in its neighbourhood, there is much greater benefit and merit in encouraging advanced nations to contribute more to the progress of less developed countries,” he said.

Speaking about how more authoritarians are being elected to power unlike in the past when they seized power , Suhasini Haider, National Editor and Diplomatic Editor, The Hindu, said, “Democracy in this new world was not ever just meant to be a mechanical exercise of universal franchise. It was to ensure every one of those votes counted. The India project...if you like...values that the world would want India to export are about India as an inclusive, pluralistic democracy. One with a space for strong media, accountable institutions and confident minorities. Without any one of these attributes, India could be a world power, a military power, a major market and attract tourists and investments from across the world...but it will not be a country whose story wins. Democracy...like charity...begins at home.”