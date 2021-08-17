Don’t ignore any freedom fighter, says Ramadoss

CHENNAI

17 August 2021 01:41 IST

CM’s speech left out names of 15 leaders, says Ramadoss

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Monday said the list of Tamil freedom fighters being prepared by the government should not leave out any personality.

“Chief Minister M.K. Stalin mentioned the names of 12 freedom fighters during the Independence Day speech, which did not figure in former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s speech last year. The contribution of any leader should not be taken lightly. In that aspect, the list mentioned by Chief Minister Stalin should be welcomed,” he said.

However, he noted that Mr. Stalin’s speech had not mentioned the names of at least 15 leaders which were listed by former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

Advertising

Advertising

“It is not clear whether it is the mistake of the government or the lethargic attitude of the officials,” he said

The names of leaders such as Mayuram Nagappan Padayachi, Sardar Adhikesavulu Naicker, Kandhavarayan and Sendhavarayan, Theerar Sathiyamoorthy, Quaid-E-Millath and V.Ve. Su. Iyer did not get a mention.

“When the State government documents the contribution of Tamil freedom fighters, these leaders should be included. Statues, memorials of Mayuram Nagappan Padayachi, Sardar Adhikesavulu and others should be erected in Tamil Nadu,” he said.