‘Don’t have accurate data on attendees of Delhi event’

The data available with the authorities on those who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat conference in Delhi and are currently residing in Tamil Nadu is only based on the inputs given by the attendees of the event, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said on Monday.

The exact figure was unavailable, the CM said. When it was pointed out that the data had been provided by the Health Department, he said even the department only had the information given by the attendees of the event.

When asked how the government was planning to trace the attendees of the Delhi event, he said information was being collected. In all, 37 areas had been cordoned off in Chennai and other districts as part of the containment plan, he noted. Areas where people had tested positive or had developed symptoms had been cordoned off, and the cordon could be expanded up to a 5-km radius, he said. The affected persons’ travel and contact history would be traced. “Even those who had arrived from abroad or attended other events must come forward for testing,” he said.