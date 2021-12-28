Tamil NaduChennai 28 December 2021 00:14 IST
‘Don’t give nod to NEET exemption Bill’
Puthiya Tamilagam founder K. Krishnasamy has written to Governor R.N. Ravi, urging him not to give his assent to the Bill seeking an exemption for the State from NEET.
He said the DMK Government should not be allowed to use the term Ondriya Arasu (Union) to refer to the Centre, and sought the removal of the term from the Assembly records. “Only those with vested interests are seeking the abolition of NEET, while students and the public have welcomed it,” he claimed.
