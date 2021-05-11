‘Don’t gift my books’

Irai Anbu asks officials not to gift books at government functions.

Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu V. Irai Anbu on Tuesday requested officials to not gift any of the books written by him at government functions.

He has written to the School Education Department asking it not to procure any of his books under any scheme as long as he was the Chief Secretary. He said it would appear as if the procurement orders were placed because of his official position. “In no way, my name or my office should be misused is my intention,” he said in a request issued to all officials.

Recollecting that a government order was issued in 2006 to encourage gifting books instead of bouquets in official functions, Mr. Irai Anbu, however, asked officials to not buy any of his books either with government money or their personal money by thinking that it would please him.

He said that if his books were bought despite his request with government money, the amount will be deducted from the officials concerned and paid to the exchequer.

Mr. Irai Anbu has penned numerous books, including fiction, non-fiction and poetry in Tamil and English.