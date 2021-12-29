Don’t gather on beaches on New Year’s Eve: police

CHENNAI

29 December 2021 01:23 IST

The city police have appealed to people not to congregate on the beaches on New Year’s Eve.

“Members of the public are requested not to congregate on any stretch of the beaches in the Greater Chennai Police limits, including the Marina/Elliot’s and the East Coast Road. Vehicles will not be allowed, from Gandhi Statue to War Memorial, on Kamarajar Salai, and on stretches along Elliot’s Beach at Besant Nagar from 9 p.m on December 31. The roads such as Kamarajar Salai, R.K. Salai, Rajaji Salai, Anna Salai, and GST Road should not be used for parking,” Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal said in an advisory on Tuesday.

There should be no gathering of revellers at beach resorts, farmhouses, convention halls and clubs. The gated communities and residents’ welfare associations should refrain from conducting celebrations that would lead to crowding.

Hotels and restaurants are allowed to do business till 11 p.m. in compliance with public health measures. Disk jockey performance and the use of dance floor that bring people in close contact are not permitted. Hospitality units should ensure that their workers have been vaccinated with two doses. Officials managing the places of worship should check the temperature of devotees, who should wear masks and maintain physical distancing.