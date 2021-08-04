Don’t frame chargesheet against Pa. Ranjith: HC

Taking note of the fact that the investigation was in progress in the case against Tamil film director Pa. Ranjith for his remarks on Tamil King Raja Raja Cholan, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the Thanjavur police not to frame a chargesheet in the case.

Hearing the petition filed by the film director seeking to quash the FIR registered by Thiruppanandal police in Thanjavur district, Justice G. Ilangovan directed the State to file a counter affidavit and not to frame a chargesheet till disposal of the petition.

In his petition filed in 2019, Ranjith said that he was a guest at the meeting organised by the Neelapuligal Movement. He delivered a speech on the historical truth about the land issues during King Raja Raja Cholan’s period.

He said that the crux of the speech was on how to erase casteism by openly speaking to the members of other communities to create a casteless society. The speech was also with regard to how people in the delta region had become landless, he said.

The intention was not to hurt the sentiments of the people of any community, but was only to voice in favour of the marginalised people. He said the police did not conduct a preliminary investigation before registering the FIR and sought to quash it.

The court adjourned the hearing till August 31.