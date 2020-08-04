Don’t fall prey to false propaganda on NEP: Balagurusamy

Former Anna University Vice-Chancellor E.Balagurusamy on Tuesday appealed to parents, students and the public in general not to fall prey to “false propaganda by certain sections of the society” against the New Education Policy (NEP 2020). He felt such propaganda was either politically motivated or was being carried out by those who lacked insight into the quality of education and its imperativeness for India in the contemporary academic scenario.

In an ‘open letter’, he said the NEP had numerous exceptional recommendations. “The policy intends to integrate the Indian education system with the global patterns, do-away with ‘rote learning’ and instill confidence and nationalistic pride among students,” he contended.

According to him, the NEP 2020 is one of the most comprehensive and insightful documents ever written on the future of Indian education. It seeks to address the fundamental challenges of access, equity, quality, affordability and accountability. “The policy provides for far-reaching reforms at all levels of education from pre-school to higher education to address these critical issues,” he said citing its various recommendations from Early Child Care Education (ECCE) to the reforms in the higher education sector.

He hailed the recommendations to establish new institutions, restructuring of universities and colleges, granting of autonomy to colleges, introduction of liberal education, emphasis on skill development, multi-exit and multi-entry degree programmes, among others.

“The best part of the policy is that the states have flexibility and freedom to customise it to suit their needs and constraints. Finally, we have an education policy that provides us change, choice and confidence,” Prof Balagurusamy said, adding that the NEP required the support of everyone.