Don’t exploit popularityof actor Nagesh: HC

The Madras High Court has permitted Trans India Media, producers of the movie Nagesh Thiraiarangam, from going ahead with the Tamil title but restrained them from using the name Nagesh either independently or as Nagesh Theatre.

It also ordered that the makers of the movie should not exploit the yesteryear comedian Nagesh’s popularity to promote their movie.

Disposing of an application preferred by the actor’s son Anand Baabu, Justice C.V. Karthikeyan directed the producers to withdraw teasers, trailers or other forms of advertisements that had already been made and circulated by using the name Nagesh as such or as Nagesh Theatre, a cinema hall once owned by the comedian at T. Nagar here.

The applicant was given liberty to approach the court if there were any violations of the court order.

In his plaint, Mr. Baabu had accused the producers of naming the movie as Nagesh Thiraiarangam without obtaining his permission.

The producers, however, denied the charge of attempting to exploit the popularity of the applicant’s father.