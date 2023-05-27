Don’t deploy prohibition enforcement police on other duties: DGP

May 27, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

Director-General of Police (DGP) C. Sylendra Babu has directed Commissioners/Superintendents of Police of all cities/districts not to deploy personnel attached to the Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) on bandobust or other duties.

According to police sources, the move follows the deaths of 22 persons in Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts allegedly due to the consumption of spurious liquor. Though instructions were already in place that PEW officials should not be deployed on duties other than the drive against illicit liquor, many unit officers were violating the norm by sending them for routine police work.

Reiterating the rule, Mr. Babu asked the Additional Director-General of Police, Enforcement, headquartered in Chennai, to utilise the PEW strength effectively to conduct the drive against illicit liquor and prohibition offenders in coordination with the Commissioners/SPs.

He also sought a weekly report from the ADGP, Enforcement, on the action taken using PEW strength throughout the State.

