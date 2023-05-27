ADVERTISEMENT

Don’t deploy prohibition enforcement police on other duties: DGP

May 27, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Director-General of Police (DGP) C. Sylendra Babu has directed Commissioners/Superintendents of Police of all cities/districts not to deploy personnel attached to the Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) on bandobust or other duties.

According to police sources, the move follows the deaths of 22 persons in Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts allegedly due to the consumption of spurious liquor. Though instructions were already in place that PEW officials should not be deployed on duties other than the drive against illicit liquor, many unit officers were violating the norm by sending them for routine police work.

Reiterating the rule, Mr. Babu asked the Additional Director-General of Police, Enforcement, headquartered in Chennai, to utilise the PEW strength effectively to conduct the drive against illicit liquor and prohibition offenders in coordination with the Commissioners/SPs.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He also sought a weekly report from the ADGP, Enforcement, on the action taken using PEW strength throughout the State.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US