Don’t delay distribution of textbooks, notebooks to government school students: Ramadoss

PMK founder S Ramadoss, on Friday, urged there should not be any delay in distribution of textbooks, notebooks and uniforms to government school students.

In a Twitter post, he noted it has been one month since government schools have re-opened and alleged that only 60% of the textbooks have been distributed up to Class X. Pointing out that notebooks and uniforms have not been distributed, he said lack of planning was the reason for the current confusion.

“Less number of textbooks have been published and there was delay in issuing orders for uniforms,” Mr. Ramadoss alleged.

He said the lax attitude shown by the School Education Department was not acceptable and urged the state government to ensure textbooks and notebooks are distributed to all students within a week.