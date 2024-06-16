GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Don’t charge writer Arundhati Roy under UAPA: Jawahirullah

Published - June 16, 2024 12:21 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Manithaneya Makkal Katchi president Professor Jawahirullah on Saturday said that renowned writer and social activist Arundhati Roy should not be charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for her speech in 2010 after Delhi’s Lieutenant-Governor sanctioned her prosecution.

In a statement, Prof. Jawahirullah said the Centre’s vindictiveness was apparent in this case as a draconian law was invoked for a speech made 14 years ago. “While members of the BJP and the Sangh Parivar have often spoken in a manner that has disturbed public order and peace on various occasions, they have not been arrested. In India, 97% of those charged under the UAPA have been released without conviction after prolonged imprisonment,” he said.

He further said the freedom of speech and expression had been under threat in India since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014 and the country was ranked 159 out of 180 countries in the World Press Freedom Index this year.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.