Don’t charge writer Arundhati Roy under UAPA: Jawahirullah

Manithaneya Makkal Katchi president Professor Jawahirullah on Saturday said that renowned writer and social activist Arundhati Roy should not be charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for her speech in 2010 after Delhi’s Lieutenant-Governor sanctioned her prosecution.

In a statement, Prof. Jawahirullah said the Centre’s vindictiveness was apparent in this case as a draconian law was invoked for a speech made 14 years ago. “While members of the BJP and the Sangh Parivar have often spoken in a manner that has disturbed public order and peace on various occasions, they have not been arrested. In India, 97% of those charged under the UAPA have been released without conviction after prolonged imprisonment,” he said.

He further said the freedom of speech and expression had been under threat in India since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014 and the country was ranked 159 out of 180 countries in the World Press Freedom Index this year.