Don’t cancel train projects in T.N., says Anbumani

PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Friday said the government should not cancel five train routes proposed in Tamil Nadu. In a statement, Mr. Anbumani said the Railway Board has directed the Southern Railways to cancel the five proposed routes.

Mr. Anbumani said the board, in its letter, had said the routes – Chennai- Mamallapuram, Puducherry- Cuddalore, Chennai Avadi-Guduvanchery, Tindivanam-Gingee-Tiruvannamalai, Erode-Palani, Athipattu-Puthur, will not bring any economic benefits and there were other practical difficulties in implementing these projects. “In the same way, it has advised that five routes connecting Tamil Nadu and Kerala be dropped,” he said.

He said these routes were important as it will help develop tourism, cut down on traffic bottlenecks, transport materials to factories, take products to the markets among others. Mr. Anbumani said the Railway Board should give up its directive of dropping these projects and the Central government should get the projects implemented.

Separately in a statement, PMK founder Dr. S. Ramadoss questioned Anna University’s plans to conduct practical exams one day before and after Deepavali. He said students studying at Anna University and 500 affiliated colleges were from various places from across the State and will not have time to finish one exam, go to their native places for Deepavali and return the next day itself. The university must ensure that the practical exams scheduled for October 26 and 28 are postponed and fixed for some other days, he added.