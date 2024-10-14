Don’t blow Samsung workers’ issue out of proportion, CITU told

General secretary of the DMK-affiliated Labour Progressive Federation (LPF) and Rajya Sabha member M. Shanmugam on Sunday said there was no partiality in registering trade unions in the State, and that the CPI(M)-affiliated Centre for Indian Trade Unions (CITU) had immensely benefited from the talks held with managements of companies in the past.

“Even the trade unions that refused to take part in the talks had been invited. The CITU is the major beneficiary [of such talks] in Tamil Nadu. But they have forgotten this, and blown out of proportion the demand of Samsung workers by refusing to put an end to the strike,” Mr. Shanmugam said.

He said that a trade union could seek recognition a year after its registration. If the company management refused to recognise it, it could appeal to the appropriate committee for evaluation by proving its strength.

‘No Act in place’

“An Act that recognises a trade union exists neither in India nor in Tamil Nadu now. We are making efforts to enact a law. How can the CITU blame the government [on Samsung not recognising the Samsung India Workers’ Union] when there is no law?,” he asked.

Mr. Shanmugam further said that he wanted to remind the CITU that the LPF was also representing workers at industries in Hosur and Ambattur in disputes. “The workers have lost their jobs and we are unable to find a solution. Managements signing agreements with a particular union instead of unions representing the majority of workers, was not new to Tamil Nadu. It is not fair to project this as something that is happening only in Samsung,” he added.

He further said that the CITU should ponder whether it would be fair to criticise and denigrate Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who had made efforts to find a solution to the issue. “The youth and inexperienced persons in trade unions might get overcome by emotions and launch protests. Leaders with experience, however, should explain the situation to them, and prevent a strike,” he said.

Mr. Shanmugam said the government had made all efforts, and that the LPF was extending its support to find a solution to the issue. “You should make use of your experience and put an end to the protest [at Samsung] instead of blowing it out of proportion....”