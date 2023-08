August 24, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) founder Vijayakant on Thursday said he was keeping well, and urged people not to believe rumours about his health.

In a statement, Mr. Vijayakant said he would meet the party secretaries and cadre at the DMDK headquarters on the occasion of his birthday on Friday.

Pointing out that he had been observing his birthday as ‘poverty eradication day’ since 2006, he highlighted various welfare initiatives implemented by his party.