Don’t approve selection of SHRC chairperson: VCK

VCK founder Thol. Thirumavalavan has written to Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit urging for transparency in the appointment of the Chairman, State Human Rights Commission, and not to approve the name proposed by the State government.
Opposition leader M.K. Stalin boycotted the selection committee meeting on December 26 since an “illegal attempt” was being made to appoint a person not competent for the post, he charged. There was no transparency and opportunity was not provided to those more competent than the proposed shortlisted persons, he alleged in his letter dated December 28.
Mr. Thirumavalavan requested the Governor, the appointing authority under the provisions of the Protection of Human Rights Act, to take an independent decision.
He pointed out that the Supreme Court had categorically given various guidelines for selecting persons for the public office.
“Transparency should be maintained in appointing a Chairperson of the highest office; however, that was not followed by the chairperson of the selection committee (viz., Tamil Nadu Chief Minister),” Mr. Thirumavalavan alleged.
