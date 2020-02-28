Tamil Nadu

‘Don’t allow pro-CAA stir’

Dravidar Kazhagam president K.Veeramani has expressed reservation over allowing demonstrations supporting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Talking to reporters at the Periyar Maniammai Institute of Science and Technology at Vallam near here on Thursday, he said it would not be apt to allow pro-CAA demonstrations at the places where voices against CAA have surfaced.

Expressing similar sentiments, Thamizh Desiya Periyakkam president P. Maniarasan, in a press release, claimed that the residents of Tamil Nadu were in fear as the BJP had announced that it would organise pro-CAA rallies across the State. Mr. Maniarasan urged the State government to preserve peace in the State.

