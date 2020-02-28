‘Don’t allow pro-CAA stir’

Dravidar Kazhagam president K.Veeramani has expressed reservation over allowing demonstrations supporting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
Talking to reporters at the Periyar Maniammai Institute of Science and Technology at Vallam near here on Thursday, he said it would not be apt to allow pro-CAA demonstrations at the places where voices against CAA have surfaced.
Expressing similar sentiments, Thamizh Desiya Periyakkam president P. Maniarasan, in a press release, claimed that the residents of Tamil Nadu were in fear as the BJP had announced that it would organise pro-CAA rallies across the State. Mr. Maniarasan urged the State government to preserve peace in the State.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.