Don’t allow Neutrino project, Vaiko to TN government

CHENNAI

03 January 2021 14:48 IST

Vaiko said both the States have a responsibility to protect the regions falling in the border areas and announce them as protected areas.

The Tamil Nadu government should not accord permission for the Neutrino project in Theni and that both Kerala and Tamil Nadu governments have the responsibility to protect the environment in their borders, said MDMK general secretary Vaiko.

Mr. Vaiko said if the works are allowed to start, the construction activity will cause damage to Madhikettan Solai National Park. “It is not acceptable that the Tamil Nadu government says that it cannot announce the forest area near Madhikettan Solai as protected area as it does not fall inside Tamil Nadu’s borders,” he said.

