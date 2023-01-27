Don't allow depression, stress to intimidate you: Governor tells students

January 27, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi on Friday urged students not to alllow depression and stress to intimidate them. They should always be more conscious about time management and make judicious use of time, he said.

In the Raj Bhavan, the Governor, along with 150 students and 15 teachers from Kendriya Vidyalaya, IIT, Madras, Kendriya Vidyalaya, CLRI Campus, Chennai, Thakkar Baba School and Sri Venkateswara Higher Secondary School, Chennai, witnessed the live telecast of Prime Minister’s interaction with students, teachers and parents in New Delhi as part of the the sixth edition of the “Pariksha Pe Charcha”.

The Governor advised the students to read and take note of the tips given in the book Exam Warriors authored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mr. Ravi urged the teachers to discharge their responsibility of intellectual capacity building of students, mentoring them by motivation and guidance with updated information which will enrich young and aspirational minds.