HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Don't allow depression, stress to intimidate you: Governor tells students

The Governor advised the students to make use of their time juidiciously while preparing for their annual examinations

January 27, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Governor R.N. Ravi attending the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ live session with Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with students and teachers at Raj Bhavan in Chennai on Friday.

Governor R.N. Ravi attending the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ live session with Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with students and teachers at Raj Bhavan in Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi on Friday urged students not to alllow depression and stress to intimidate them. They should always be more conscious about time management and make judicious use of time, he said.

In the Raj Bhavan, the Governor, along with 150 students and 15 teachers from Kendriya Vidyalaya, IIT, Madras, Kendriya Vidyalaya, CLRI Campus, Chennai, Thakkar Baba School and Sri Venkateswara Higher Secondary School, Chennai, witnessed the live telecast of Prime Minister’s interaction with students, teachers and parents in New Delhi as part of the the sixth edition of the “Pariksha Pe Charcha”.

The Governor advised the students to read and take note of the tips given in the book Exam Warriors authored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mr. Ravi urged the teachers to discharge their responsibility of intellectual capacity building of students, mentoring them by motivation and guidance with updated information which will enrich young and aspirational minds.

Related Topics

Chennai / education

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.