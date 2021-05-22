Don’t allow all shops this weekend before intense lockdown, PMK says

PMK founder S. Ramadoss said the State government move to allow all shops to be opened on Saturday and Sunday, ahead of stricter lockdown from Monday was unnecessary and should be revisited.

In a Twitter post, he said only essential shops must be allowed and opening of all shops would lead to unnecessary gathering of crowds and pave the way for the spread of COVID-19.

Also Read: Week-long lockdown without any relaxations in TN from May 24

Mr. Ramadoss welcomed the stricter lockdown announcement, but called for total enforcement on the ground.

He also said that when essential shops are open on Saturday and Sunday, it must be ensured that there is no mass crowd gathering.