Tamil Nadu

Donations towards relief fund

Philanthropists and industrialists met Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat on Saturday and made donations towards the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund (CMPRF).

MGM Healthcare managing director M.K. Rajagopalan, along with directors Prashanth Rajagopalan and Urjitha Rajagopalan, handed over a cheque for ₹1 crore to Mr. Stalin. Pothy’s Pattu Aalayam managing director S. Ramesh gave a cheque for ₹1 crore.

TechIndia Infoway Pvt Ltd’s CEO and president R. Sathyakumar and its chief administrative officer S. Uma Maheshwari gave a cheque for ₹50 lakh in the presence of MLA M.K. Mohan. Medway Hospitals chairman T. Palaniappan and its director Narendra Srisrimal presented a cheque for ₹21 lakh.

MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin gave contributions made by people in his constituency and those given to Rural Industries Minister T.M. Anbarasan, together amounting to ₹52.05 lakh.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 7, 2021 10:30:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/donations-towards-relief-fund/article34741475.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY