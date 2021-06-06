Donations towards relief fund

Philanthropists and industrialists met Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat on Saturday and made donations towards the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund (CMPRF).

MGM Healthcare managing director M.K. Rajagopalan, along with directors Prashanth Rajagopalan and Urjitha Rajagopalan, handed over a cheque for ₹1 crore to Mr. Stalin. Pothy’s Pattu Aalayam managing director S. Ramesh gave a cheque for ₹1 crore.

TechIndia Infoway Pvt Ltd’s CEO and president R. Sathyakumar and its chief administrative officer S. Uma Maheshwari gave a cheque for ₹50 lakh in the presence of MLA M.K. Mohan. Medway Hospitals chairman T. Palaniappan and its director Narendra Srisrimal presented a cheque for ₹21 lakh.

MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin gave contributions made by people in his constituency and those given to Rural Industries Minister T.M. Anbarasan, together amounting to ₹52.05 lakh.