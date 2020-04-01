Tamil Nadu

Donations pour into CM’s fund

As of March 31, the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund has received contributions to the tune of ₹36.34 crore from corporates, other organisations and the public to aid the battle against COVID-19.

TVS Motor Company and Sakthi Masala have contributed ₹5 crore each; Asian Paints and Simpsons ₹2 crore each; DMK Foundation, Tamil Nadu Governor’s Office and Tamil Nadu News Print and Papers Ltd ₹1 crore each; and GRT Jewellers and DLF Foundation ₹50 lakh each, among others.

Former Union Minister M.K. Alagiri, Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham and Madras Talkies, among others, have contributed ₹10 lakh each, according to a press release.

IT major HCL will donate 500 ventilators worth ₹37.5 crore to the Tamil Nadu government to help treat those affected by COVID-19, another press release said.

