Donations pour in to CMPRF

Chennai

02 June 2021 01:15 IST

A large number of donations were received by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund (CMPRF) on Tuesday.

Ashok Leyland contributed ₹3 crore. The cheque was handed over to Mr. Stalin by the company’s president (HR & CSR), N.V. Balachandar.

Apollo Tyres’s commercial head Balasubramanyam gave ₹2 crore. Sanmar Group deputy chairman Vijay Sankar gave ₹1.5 crore. The Madras Steel Rerollers Association donated ₹1.35 crore and the cheque was given by Sanjay Agarwal.

Vels University founder-chancellor Ishari K. Ganesh made a donation of ₹1.01 crore. Bonfiglioli Transmissions Private Limited vice-president S. Suresh Babu presented a letter to donate medical equipment worth ₹2.12 crore.

Madurai Meenakshi Mission Hospital donated ₹1.75 crore. The TTK Group, represented by vice-chairman T.T. Raghunathan, gave ₹1 crore, with the same amount donated by Rane Group’s vice-chairman Harish Lakshman.

CavinKare founder-chairman C.K. Ranganathan chipped in with ₹1 crore. Star Health and Allied Insurance chairman and CEO V. Jagannathan gave a cheque for ₹1 crore.

Tagros Chemicals director Abhimanyu Jhaver donated a cheque for ₹1 crore.

The Tamil Nadu Fisheries Development Department presented a cheque for ₹1 crore. The Muslim Educational Association of Southern India presented a cheque for ₹1 crore. Prince of Arcot and president of MEASI Mohammed Abdul Ali presented it to the Chief Minister.

Angel TV donated ₹55 lakh. AstraZeneca gave ₹50 lakh, and a similar sum was given by Bhima Jewellers managing partner Sudir Kapoor.

The Seafood Exporters Association of India; Super Auto Forge company; Punjab Association Chennai and the Tamil Nadu Government Agricultural Graduates’ Association donated ₹50 lakh.

D. Ramraj, president of the All-India Shrimp Hatcheries’ Association, gave a cheque of ₹43.53 lakh. Loyola College donated ₹30 lakh. Chennai Sister City San Antonio, Texas, donated an amount of $10,000. It was donated through the U.S. Consulate General, Chennai.