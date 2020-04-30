Donations pour in to CMPRF

Thiagarajar Mills chairman Karumuttu T. Kannan donated ₹1 crore to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund (CMPRF) for supporting COVID-19 relief measures.

He presented a cheque to Madurai Collector T.G. Vinay on Thursday.

The Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University donated about ₹3.02 lakh as contribution from its employees (one day salary in April) and students. In March, its staff members had contributed their one-day salary totalling about ₹1.81 lakh, it said in a statement. Chennai-based Shree Agarwal Samaj said it had donated ₹32 lakh. The samaj said it had distributed 12,000 rice and grocery kits worth about ₹72 lakh through the district administrations, volunteers and through various charitable trusts and NGOs to stranded and underprivileged families. The kits are distributed in the areas like Chennai Red Hills, Tondiarpet, Vyasarpadi, Ambattur, Ponneri, Avadi, Madhavaram, Tiruttani, remote villages of Chengalpattu district and Tiruvallur district, it added.