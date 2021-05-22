Donations pour in for relief fund

The Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund continued to receive donations from industrialists and others, following Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s appeal for contributions to help the State fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to an official release, R. Veeramani, chairman, Gem Granites, presented a cheque for ₹1.02 crore.

Gold Winner founder G. Munuswamy; country president of Grundfos India George Rajkumar and Kallal Logistics contributed ₹1 crore each towards the relief fund.

Representatives of the Church of South India, Tirunelveli diocese; chairman of the Sri Venkateshwaraa Medical College Hospital & Research Centre B. Ramachandiran; and Glazer Brooke Trading Pvt. Ltd. gave ₹50 lakh each.

Trimble Information Technologies India Pvt. Ltd; S. Vidyaakar, founder, Udavum Karangal; Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers; Infonet Comm Enterprises Pvt. Ltd; and S.K. Steel Tech donated ₹25 lakh each.