Tamil Nadu

Donations pour in for relief fund

The Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund continued to receive donations from industrialists and others, following Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s appeal for contributions to help the State fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to an official release, R. Veeramani, chairman, Gem Granites, presented a cheque for ₹1.02 crore.

Gold Winner founder G. Munuswamy; country president of Grundfos India George Rajkumar and Kallal Logistics contributed ₹1 crore each towards the relief fund.

Representatives of the Church of South India, Tirunelveli diocese; chairman of the Sri Venkateshwaraa Medical College Hospital & Research Centre B. Ramachandiran; and Glazer Brooke Trading Pvt. Ltd. gave ₹50 lakh each.

Trimble Information Technologies India Pvt. Ltd; S. Vidyaakar, founder, Udavum Karangal; Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers; Infonet Comm Enterprises Pvt. Ltd; and S.K. Steel Tech donated ₹25 lakh each.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 22, 2021 11:54:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/donations-pour-in-for-relief-fund/article34624315.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY