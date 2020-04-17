Donations pour in for CM’s Public Relief Fund

G. Kuppuswamy Naidu Memorial Hospital donated ₹1 crore to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund (CMPRF) for the fight against COVID-19, on April 15.

Its president S. Pathy presented the cheque to Minister for Municipal Administration S.P. Velumani at the Coimbatore District Collectorate. Hand sanitisers worth ₹10 lakh were also donated. The hospital’s CEO, Ragupathy Veluswamy, and District Collector K. Rajamani were present.

Kovai Medical Center and Hospital donated ₹1 crore to CMPRF. The hospital has also donated protective equipment and 1,200 litres of hand sanitiser to the Coimbatore Corporation for the benefit of over 900 conservancy workers.

Hyundai Motor India on Friday handed over 500 sets of dry rations to Chennai Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash and 500 sets of dry rations to director of industrial safety and health M.V. Senthil Kumar and joint director of industrial safety and health S. Ananth. The dry rations will further be distributed to those in need in Chennai district.

Former MP P.H. Manoj Pandian has contributed ₹2 lakh to CMPRF.

(With inputs from Coimbatore bureau)