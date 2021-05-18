Donations for COVID-19 relief continue

Sun Group gives ₹10 crore, Rajinikanth donates ₹50 lakh

Donations to help fund COVID-19 relief work across the State continued to pour in on Monday, with several people handing over their contributions to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

Sun Group chairman Kalanidhi Maran handed over a cheque for ₹10 crore towards the State Disaster Response Fund. Actor Rajinikanth handed over a cheque for ₹50 lakh towards the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund. Actor Vikram donated ₹30 lakh.

The Tamilnad Mercantile Bank donated ₹3 crore. The Martin Charitable Trust has proposed to donate COVID-19 relief material worth ₹3 crore in the form of oxygen concentrators, cylinders, N-95 masks and hand sanitisers. The MGM group donated ₹2 crore.

Khazana Jewellery managing director Kishore Jain chipped in with ₹1 crore, as did M. Ponnuswami, managing director of Pon Pure Chemical. Baashyaam Construction, KAL company, Vinayaga Mission and JSRIDPL also contributed ₹1 crore.

The Tamil Nadu Petroleum Dealers’ Association, Kamala Theatre group, Rapid Care IT company and Sri Muthukumaran Educational Trust donated ₹50 lakh each.

Cheques for ₹25 lakh were presented by Prince Jewellery managing director Princeson Jose, Vasanth and Co., Harris and Menuk Chemicals, Beva Silicones, PST Construction and Aarthi Scans and Labs.

A sum of ₹10 lakh each was donated by CPI State secretary R. Mutharasan and CPI(M) leader K. Balakrishnan, along with former Rajya Sabha MP T.K. Rangarajan.

The Rotary Club of Thiruvanmiyur, through the sponsorship provided by various corporates, donated 11 BiPAP non-invasive ventilation machines to the Hindu Mission Hospital in Tambaram.

TCG Pharma would provide 1.5 crore N-95 masks.