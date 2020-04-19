Donation of funds, testing kits continue to come in

Sterlite Copper has donated ₹5 crore to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund to support efforts to battle COVID-19.

The company’s employees have voluntarily donated their one-day’s salary to support health and sanitation workers in Thoothukudi and have helped raise a total amount of ₹15 lakh, according to a statement.

Sterlite said it had tied up with 10 Self Help Group (SHG) partners comprising 150 members to manufacture and distribute masks and personal hygiene items across 20 villages in Thoothukudi.

About 30,000 masks (out of a total target of 50,000) have been distributed to 5,200 households and also to truck drivers operating in the district, it said.

In addition, the company said 1,300 litres of handwash, 13,000 bars of soap and 1,000 bottles of hand sanitizer had been provided to them. Sterlite said it had distributed 200 sets of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) for the use of frontline health workers at the Tuticorin Medical College Hospital and Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital and was in the process of procuring additional 200 sets of PPEs.

Larsen & Toubro said it had planned to donate COVID-19 diagnostic kits, PPEs, N95 masks and other medical equipment worth ₹40 crore.

The conglomerate plans to donate 45,000 PPEs to various healthcare organisations in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam and Telangana. It plans to donate 1,51,000 N-95 masks to health agencies in Madhya Pradesh, Bihar,Gujarat, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra.

L&T said it had already handed over 100 semi fowler beds with matresses, 2 ventilators, 7 bipap ventilators and 20 multiparameter monitors to the King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research, Chennai and further 8 ventilators will be provided.

The company said it was sourcing 155 Make-in-India test kits capable of conducting 15,500 tests from Pune-based molecular diagnostic company, Mylab Discovery Solutions, which would be donated to Central,and State governments.

The Akshaya Patra Foundation said in Chennai it had provided 29,025 meals as of April 18.

Aid India said it had supplied a total of 240 N-95 masks and 37,050 surgical masks to the Royapettah Government Hospital, Stanley and MMC GH, 4 government hospitals in Coimbatore, general public, PHCs, police and sanitation workers.