Domestic workers in Chennai face stigma, many are left without jobs

CHENNAI

03 September 2020 16:30 IST

Rules set by resident associations do not allow women from certain localities

When A. Kumari went back in June to the apartment complex where she had worked as a domestic worker in four houses, she was asked to apply for an identity card with the building’s security office.

“Once I went there and told them I lived in the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board tenements in Perumbakkam, I was immediately asked to leave. It has been three months and I am struggling to find a job,” she said.

Several women like her who live in Perumbakkam and Semmenchery who used to travel and work at big apartment complexes have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 and the concerns it has raised. “Even if there are a few families that are fine with us coming back to work, there are rules set by residents associations against us just because of where we live. Why is there so much stigma?” questioned Karpagam, a domestic worker and leader of the Perumbakkam branch of the Penn Thozhilalar Sangam.

Ms. Karpagam said that even though they take adequate precautions and ensure hygiene, several women have lost their jobs. “These families have been struggling to make ends meet. There are some families who have supported their domestic workers through the last few months, but they are very few in number. Gone are the days when we used to beg for a day's holiday from our employees. The pandemic has left so many of us without jobs,” she added.

P. Bhavani said that she worked in two houses in Sholinganallur before the lockdown but now doesn’t have a job. “Since bus services have resumed, I was hoping I could get back to work but the family I work with told me that they would let me know in January if they want me to come back. Given the stigma now, it is tough to find a new job as well,” she said.

Addressing a briefing by the Penn Thozhilalar Sangam facilitated by Prajnya, Sujata Mody, president, Penn Thozhilalar Sangam, said that there has been a definite increase in stigma against workers who live in slums or the slum board tenements. “This is an existing structural problem that has been exacerbated by the pandemic. There is a loss of confidence on both sides which has led to job losses. The fear and stress about the pandemic has pervaded over everything else,” she said.

“We have dealt with the pandemic like it is a crisis or a disaster and have countered it with administrative rules and norms. There is something greatly lacking here and the government needs to engage with women to take their concerns into account,” she added.