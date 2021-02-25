Tamil Nadu

Domestic LPG cylinder price goes up again

Prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders went up on Thursday, the third time this month. A non-subsidised domestic cylinder weighing 14.2 kg now costs ₹810 in Chennai with ₹25 being the subsidy amount.

On February 4, the price was ₹735 per cylinder and it was later revised to ₹785 per refill. Last month it was ₹710. However, the price of the 19 kg commercial cylinder has come down by a few rupees from ₹1,639.50 to ₹1,634.50 per cylinder, as has that of the 5kg cylinder.

Distributors said that the amount was revised late on Wednesday night, bills meant for delivery on Thursday would have been cancelled so that the revised prices could be incorporated.

“Customers would have received two text messages with both the amounts. In some homes, since it is the end of the month consumers, who pay by cash might return the cylinders if they don't have enough money,” said a distributor.

Oil industry sources said that next month prices are likely to go up by another ₹50 per cylinder.

