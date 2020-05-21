Domestic flights to resume with contactless regime in place

To the relief of hundreds of people stranded across the country, domestic flights are expected to resume soon in a calibrated manner.

But passengers will have to brace for a completely new airport experience. Sources at the airport said that as soon as a passenger reaches the gate of the departure hall, he will have to show a copy of the ticket and his ID proof to CISF staff, seated inside a glass booth. When the passenger steps inside, his temperature will be checked.

Passengers will have to wear masks at all times. To maintain physical distancing, floor markers in the terminal will guide passengers on where to stand.

Self check-in kiosks will allow passengers to print boarding passes. For those who prefer the traditional check-in mode, alternate counters, enclosed in glass, will be available. After airline staff enter passenger details, passes can be collected from a machine.

After completing security procedures, passengers can sit in marked seats while waiting to board the aircraft.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security has said that stamping of boarding passes too will be done away with.

Arriving passengers too will be subjected to temperature screening and only alternate conveyor belts will be used, said sources.

Awaiting order

Airports Authority of India officials said that they were yet to receive any official order from the Centre regarding standard operating procedures to be followed.

“Airlines and airports will receive separate instructions in the coming days. Regarding testing and quarantine of passengers, too, we will hear from the State government on what needs to be done and how to carry out the work,” an official said.