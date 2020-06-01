Domestic flights to resume after June 8: CM

PUDUCHERRY

01 June 2020

Domestic flights from Bengaluru and Hyderabad will be resumed once the new set of lockdown relaxations take effect after June 8, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said.

Addressing a press conference, he said entry of people from other States by road would continue to be subject to some regulations and would be relaxed in a phased manner. While places of worship, hotels, shopping malls, the Promenade beach and the Bharathi Park would be opened after implementation of social distancing norms and wearing of masks, theatres, bars, gyms, swimming pools and auditoriums would remain shut. The government will hold consultations representatives of government and private schools to frame guidelines for reopening the institutions, the Chief Minister said.

