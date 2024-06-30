Domestic breeding checkers protest demanding higher wages

Domestic breeding checkers (DBC) are demanding a monthly salary of ₹21,000. For over 12 years, they have been employed for daily wages of ₹200 to ₹440, depending on where they are deployed.

The Tamil Nadu Dengue Mosquito Eradication Frontline Workers’ Association held a protest in the city on Sunday. They demanded equal pay for equal work. There are around 38,000 workers across the State, according to the protestors. They also demanded the provision of identity cards and uniforms.

They are used not only to prevent dengue, but also to check the spread of diseases such as malaria, filaria, chikunguniya, Japanese encephalitis, water-borne diseases and all kinds of measles and viral infections, said G.R. Ravindranath, general secretary of Doctors’ Association for Social Equality.

“The workers are deployed for relief work during monsoons, floods, and cyclones by corporations, municipalities, and panchayats. In municipalities and town panchayats the workers’ wages are delayed by several months,” Dr. Ravindranath said.

In local bodies, the Collector decides the payment, thus denying them equal pay for equal work. Since they are involved in health-related works, they must be brought under the Health Department, he added.

The activist also alleged that in many places, the DBC were forced by the Councillors, heads of town panchayat and municipalities, politicians, and well-heeled persons to work in their homes or farms. If they refuse, the workers are threatened with losing their job.

