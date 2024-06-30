ADVERTISEMENT

Domestic breeding checkers protest demanding higher wages

Published - June 30, 2024 07:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

For over 12 years, they have been employed for daily wages of ₹200 to ₹440, depending on where they are deployed

The Hindu Bureau

There are around 38,000 workers across the State, according to the protestors. Photo: File | Photo Credit: M. KARUNAKARAN

Domestic breeding checkers (DBC) are demanding a monthly salary of ₹21,000. For over 12 years, they have been employed for daily wages of ₹200 to ₹440, depending on where they are deployed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tamil Nadu Dengue Mosquito Eradication Frontline Workers’ Association held a protest in the city on Sunday. They demanded equal pay for equal work. There are around 38,000 workers across the State, according to the protestors. They also demanded the provision of identity cards and uniforms.

They are used not only to prevent dengue, but also to check the spread of diseases such as malaria, filaria, chikunguniya, Japanese encephalitis, water-borne diseases and all kinds of measles and viral infections, said G.R. Ravindranath, general secretary of Doctors’ Association for Social Equality.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The workers are deployed for relief work during monsoons, floods, and cyclones by corporations, municipalities, and panchayats. In municipalities and town panchayats the workers’ wages are delayed by several months,” Dr. Ravindranath said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In local bodies, the Collector decides the payment, thus denying them equal pay for equal work. Since they are involved in health-related works, they must be brought under the Health Department, he added.

The activist also alleged that in many places, the DBC were forced by the Councillors, heads of town panchayat and municipalities, politicians, and well-heeled persons to work in their homes or farms. If they refuse, the workers are threatened with losing their job. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US