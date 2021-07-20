Dome to commemorate 75th I-Day

The State government is planning to construct a dome in Chennai to commemorate India’s 75th Independence Day. The Public Works Department has commenced preliminary work in this regard near the War Memorial on Rajaji Salai, Chennai.

A small park with a water fountain located on the Rajaji Salai-Flagstaff Road junction has been identified as the venue, sources told The Hindu. The venue is located between the War Memorial, the official residence of the General Officer Commanding of the Dakshin Bharat area, the Navy Officers’ Mess and the main entrance to Island Grounds. Though details are yet to be finalised, it will be a dome, and the structure, including the pedestal, will be about 15 m high, they said. A structure to commemorate 50 years of Indian Independence is located down on the Kamarajar Salai near the office of the Director-General of Police.

The venue on Rajaji Salai was identified since it is close to the War Memorial, already housing a 100 feet-high flag post, and on the road to the Fort St. George campus, housing the Secretariat and the Assembly, officials said.

PWD officials commenced preliminary works on Monday. “The water fountain in the park had to give way to the new structure. Since the new structure will come up within the park area, the flow of traffic or pedestrian movement will not be affected in any way,” they said.

The venue is also just a few metres away from the arch constructed by the Tamil Nadu government to commemorate the diamond jubilee of the Assembly.