‘Dole can continue after poll schedule is out’

The AIADMK government’s special financial assistance scheme, which involves giving ₹2,000 each to 60 lakh below poverty line families, can continue uninterrupted even after the Election Commission notifies the Lok Sabha election schedule as it is an “ongoing scheme,” Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Satyabrata Sahoo said on Thursday.

At a press conference, the CEO said any scheme that had been implemented before the date of announcement of elections would be considered an ongoing one. No ongoing scheme would be stopped, he clarified.

When told that the scheme had been launched just a few days ago, Mr. Sahoo said, “The election date has not been announced yet. This is an ongoing scheme.”

‘Rules clear’

Mr. Sahoo said, “There are very clear rules of conduct like whether the work has started, the Government Order has been issued. There are several checks and balances.”

Asked whether this scheme would not be tantamount to an “official” cash-for-votes scheme unlike freebies, the CEO said the Election Commission took cognisance of anything that was brought to its notice after the announcement of elections.

Asked about the complaint lodged with the Commission on the Rs.2,000 dole, he said it had been sent to the government (on Wednesday) and a reply was awaited. “Usually only after the model code of conduct comes into effect do we will look into such complaints. Only then does the full machinery come to us. Now we can only get a report from the government,” Mr. Sahoo said.

On whether any special measures were in the offing to check the cash-for-votes culture in the State, he said the Commission would assess the expenditure-sensitive constituencies and take adequate measures to curb cash distribution. Surveillance teams and flying squads would be deployed in strength in such constituencies, he added.

Through C-Vigil, a mobile app, citizens can send complaints, pictures and videos of distribution of cash, liquor and other inducements in violation of the model code of conduct. The app will be available once the poll dates are announced, he said.

Asked if byelections to the 21 Assembly constituencies would be held along with the Lok Sabha elections, he said the Commission normally enquired about poll preparedness. The State was prepared, he added.