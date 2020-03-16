Dogs kill deer in Chitheri village

A spotted deer was attacked and killed by community dogs in Chitheri village near Arakkonam on Sunday.

Revenue sources said the deer was found dead near a private paddy field on Chitheri-Thandalam Road. Arakkonam tahsildar Jayakumar, Revenue Inspector Kalyani and forest ranger Masilamani reached the spot and found the deer dead with bite wounds. Investigation revealed that the spotted deer may have been two-years old. It may have wandered out of the Kainoor Reserve Forest in search of food or water, sources said.

The forest is home to spotted deer, monkeys, squirrels, snakes and lizards, villagers from Thandalam said. After a post-mortem by the veterinarian, the carcass was buried in the field, Forest Department officials said.