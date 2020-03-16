Dogs kill deer in Chitheri village

A spotted deer was attacked and killed by community dogs in Chitheri village near Arakkonam on Sunday.
Revenue sources said the deer was found dead near a private paddy field on Chitheri-Thandalam Road. Arakkonam tahsildar Jayakumar, Revenue Inspector Kalyani and forest ranger Masilamani reached the spot and found the deer dead with bite wounds. Investigation revealed that the spotted deer may have been two-years old. It may have wandered out of the Kainoor Reserve Forest in search of food or water, sources said.
The forest is home to spotted deer, monkeys, squirrels, snakes and lizards, villagers from Thandalam said. After a post-mortem by the veterinarian, the carcass was buried in the field, Forest Department officials said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.