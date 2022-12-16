Dog abandonment has risen after the pandemic, say animal activists

December 16, 2022 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

A few days ago, animal welfare activists found two Great Danes tied up in a thicket in the forests surrounding Theetukkal in Udhagamandalam. These are just the latest ‘breed dogs’ that have been abandoned by their owners, typically breeders, who bought the dogs to make money by selling puppies during the COVID-19 pandemic, when livelihoods were affected.

Nagina Reddy, nodal officer for the Nilgiris Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA), stated that the two dogs could have been abandoned for up to a week prior to being rescued. “They are both in very bad shape and are recovering at the Worldwide Veterinary Service (WVS) facility in Bicketty,” she said.

Animal rights activists stated that they were rescuing around six to seven breed dogs each month in the Nilgiris as both local breeders as well as those from other districts had been abandoning their animals near forest areas. “Dogs were being abandoned even prior to the pandemic but the frequency has increased over the last year, as after around 3-4 birth cycles, many dogs stop conceiving and giving birth, rendering them unprofitable to breeders,” said Nigel Otter of WVS in the Nilgiris.

He said it was the responsibility of the owners to take care of their animals, and that due to the high rates of abandonment, that the WVS facility often ran out of space to house and care for the animals. “Trying to get the dogs adopted is also difficult as people don’t want to adopt older dogs,” Mr. Otter said.

Ms. Reddy said the local municipalities should register dog owners and breeders and micro-chip the animals to identify the owners. “We are a voluntary organisation, and funding to take care of these animals is very hard to come by. The municipality should ensure that owners of dogs and horses in the district register with them, so they can be held accountable,” she said.