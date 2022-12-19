Documentation of COVID-19 experience needed at local level, says official

December 19, 2022 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

J. Radhakrishnan, Principal Secretary, Department of Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection, on Monday highlighted the need for documenting the experience of handling COVID-19 in the State at the local level.

Launching the second edition of the book No Time To Hide — COVID-19, he said he had encouraged every district to document how they handled the pandemic at their level. He said that such experiences should not be present as tacit or implicit memory in the minds of a few individuals, but as a common memory available for people to reflect and improve.

He said the book authored by Ashok Nilakantan, which chronicles the emergence of the pandemic and how different countries handled it, has contributed towards this objective. He said the Directorate of Public Health had done some documentation from a procedural point of view.

Mr. Radhakrishnan, who was the Principal Secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Department during the peak of the pandemic, highlighted the strategies used by the State government and the quick ramping up of healthcare infrastructure, which helped in keeping the mortality rate really low.

T.S. Krishnamurthy, former Chief Election Commissioner, said that India, especially Tamil Nadu, distinguished itself in handling the pandemic in a better way. He said that the comparison of strategies adopted by different countries documented in the book would offer valuable lessons on how such situations could be handled in future.

