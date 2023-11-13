HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Documentary film festival on writers to begin in Chennai on November 14

The event, featuring 30 films, will largely cover Tamil literary personalities; it is being organised by the Local Library Authority and the T.N. Public Libraries Department

November 13, 2023 05:06 pm | Updated 05:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

T Ramakrishnan
T. Ramakrishnan

The Local Library Authority (LLA) of Chennai and the State Public Libraries Department are to host a week-long documentary film festival, dedicated to  writers and artists in the city, beginning on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.  

Billed as a first-of-its-kind initiative, the festival, featuring 30 films, coincides with the National Library Week. It  will cover, to a large extent, Tamil literary personalities  such as Subramania Bharati, Jayakanthan, Ku Alagirisamy, Ashokamitran, Indira Parthasarathy, Sundara Ramaswamy, Ki Rajanarayanan, Gnanakoothan, and Bama.

Curated by R.P. Amudhan, the event also displays  films on prominent writers: Kamla Das and Vaikom Muhammad Basheer, both from Malayalam, and Saul Bellow, who received the 1976 Nobel Laureate for literature. Works of filmmakers such as Amshan Kumar, Ravi Subramanian, R.R. Srinivasan and R.V. Ramani will also be featured.

The films will be screened at the Devaneya Pavanar District Central Library from 10.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m.

“Our idea is to woo as many youngsters as possible,” says Tamil writer-publisher Manushyaputhiran, who is the LLA’s chairperson. “We hope that the exposure to these films will kindle an interest in them, not only about the lives of the writers but also in literature and reading habits,” Mr. Manushyaputhiran explained, adding that there will also be discussions on the films, as part of the festival.

To attract the youth, members of readers’ forums, which are being set up across city colleges under the LLA umbrella, will be given prizes for their reviews of the documentaries.  Nearly 6,000 students in 20 colleges have become members of such forums. 

The LLA head is also hoping the festival will spur organisers of district-level book fairs, which are taking place after the present regime took over two-and-a-half years ago, to screen such films on writers during the fairs. 

Welcoming the  initiative to hold the festival, Mr Amshan Kumar said recognition from the government would be a “morale booster” for  those making documentaries in Tamil.  Mr Ravi Subramanian suggested that in future editions, the organisers could set apart elaborate sessions for filmmakers too.

Related Topics

Tamil / documentary films / Chennai / Tamil literature / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.