Documentary film about the life of Vaiko released

Vaiko | Photo Credit: K. Pichumani

ADVERTISEMENT

The nearly six decades of political life of Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) leader Vaiko was recalled and celebrated in the documentary film Mamanithan Vaiko - The Real Hero screened here on Sunday.

The one-and-a-half-hour documentary produced by the party and written and directed by Mr. Vaiko’s son and MDMK headquarters secretary Durai Vaiko documented the various struggles he led and his imprisonment for a total of around five years for these protests. The entire documentary was narrated by actor M.S. Bhaskar.

Mr. Vaiko’s oratorical skills, his interventions as the leader of the MDMK and as a Parliamentarian on issues related to the rights of Tamils, including those in Sri Lanka, were documented in detail in the film.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who released the documentary in Sathyam Cinemas, remarked that while the theatre had witnessed many such screenings of celluloid heroes, Mr. Vaiko was a “real hero”. He was tall not only in physical appearance but also in principles and sacrifices, the Chief Minister said.

Recollecting the relationship between late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi and Mr. Vaiko, Mr. Stalin said the former, with albeit failing memory, recognised the latter by his trademark black shawl when he visited him at his Gopalapuram residence when he was ill.

“When he (Mr. Vaiko) was imprisoned in Vellore prison under the POTA (Prevention of Terrorism Act), MDMK formed an alliance with us for the election. When Kalaignar (Karunanidhi) sent me and Duraimurugan to the prison to get the alliance agreement signed by Vaiko, he signed it without even reading it because it came from Kalaignar,” he said.

Mr. Stalin recalled how he was an admirer of Vaiko’s speeches when he was a young functionary in the DMK. “When we were all imprisoned during the Emergency, he used to write letters to all of us to boost our morale,” he said.

Dravidar Kazhagam leader K. Veermani said the documentary was a necessity as Tamils had the problem of forgetting their history. He highlighted in particular Mr. Vaiko’s role in getting a place in Delhi for the Periyar Centre. Veteran Communist Party of India leader R. Nallakannu recalled the numerous struggles he participated along with Mr. Vaiko.

Heaping praises on the oratorical skills of Mr. Vaiko, poet Vairamuthu said his speeches resonated with the larger public because they were truthful.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi leader Thol. Thirumavalavan, CPI State secretary R. Mutharasan, CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan, Indian Union Muslim League president K.M. Kader Mohideen, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi president M.H. Jawahirullah and Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi leader T. Velmurugan also spoke.