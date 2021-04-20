Doctors want insurance term extended

Life cover for COVID-19 care workers ends on April 23

The Service Doctors and Post Graduates Association has written to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, seeking ₹50 lakh insurance cover for doctors and healthcare workers who died due to COVID-19 in 2020 as was announced.

Last year, the Centre had announced compensation for healthcare and frontline workers who die on the line of duty due to the infection.

The Centre had announced the ‘Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package’ scheme for health workers fighting COVID-19 on March 30, 2020, for a period of 90 days. The term of the insurance was extended for another 90 days and then for another six months.

The scheme covers all healthcare staff in private and government service and is over and above insurance cover that the beneficiary may avail of.

An appeal to PM

Meanwhile, in a letter, the Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association has requested the Prime Minister to intervene to extend the life insurance for healthcare professionals and frontline workers.

Life insurance cover for these categories is due to expire on April 23.