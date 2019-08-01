Doctors, students up in arms against NMC Bill

Doctors and medical students staged an agitation outside the Government Vellore Medical College Hospital in Adukkamparai in protest against the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill on Wednesday.

More than 200 students and 100 government doctors from the Vellore district participated.

A signature campaign was held by the organisers of IMA-Vellore, Federation of Government Doctors Association and Tamil Nadu Medical Officers Association, where every participant assured their support to press the Union Government in this regard. Service Doctors Postgraduate Association president Lakshmi Narasimhan addressed the participants on the ‘pros and cons’ of NMC Bill 2019.

Honorary Secretary of Indian Medical Association-Vellore, S. Narmada said that these protests have been organised to highlight the plight of the medical fraternity across the country, without affecting the normal functioning of hospital services. The portion on conduct of NEXT exams which will be a qualifier for post graduation also does not clearly say how many times the students will be allowed to take up the exams. This has created a panic among medical students, she said.

Doctors at the GVMCH claimed that when the medical field is already running short of experts, Indian Medical Council’s new amendment would send the medical services in the State to the lowest ebb. Calling it “anti-student” and “anti-poor”, the medical students said the NMC was the worst change ever introduced in medical education. The participants demanded that the bill be withdrawn.