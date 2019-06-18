Doctors’ strike: OP services suspended in private hospitals

Outpatient (OP) services in private hospitals across the State were suspended on Monday in response to the Indian Medical Association’s call for a nation-wide strike to condemn the recent attacks on doctors in West Bengal and to demand a Central legislation to protect medical professionals.

Meanwhile, government hospitals across the State functioned as usual. To express their solidarity with the cause, doctors belonging to the Tamil Nadu Government Doctors’ Association (TNGDA) wore black badges to work and staged demonstrations. They also stayed away from private practice.

People visiting OP departments were left with little or no choice as services came to a halt in private hospitals. Many hospitals, particularly the major centres, rescheduled patient appointments and communicated the suspension of OP services to patients. However, emergency care services were not affected in private hospitals.

S. Kanagasabhapathy, State president, IMA-Tamil Nadu, said almost all private hospitals, nursing homes and clinics across T.N. had shut their OP services. There are 6,500 hospitals and nursing homes and nearly 20,000 clinics in the State. J.A. Jayalal, senior national vice-president, IMA, said 19 States, including Tamil Nadu, had Acts to protect hospitals and doctors from violence, and a Central legislation was the need of the hour.

Dr. Kanagasabhapathy added that the police should expedite the process of filing charge-sheets. Since 2008, when the Tamil Nadu Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property) Act was enacted, only 33 cases had been registered, 13 of which resulted in convictions, with trials under way in the rest, he said.

In Chennai, many major hospitals shut their OPDs. Fortis Malar, in a statement, said all OPDs and non-essential services remained closed, while emergency services and labour rooms functioned to avoid inconvenience to patients. An official source of Apollo Hospitals said all non-essential OPDs were closed in all its centres in Chennai.

Non-essential services

Private hospitals and practices across Madurai, Tirunelveli and Ramanathapuram remained closed. V.N. Alagavenkatesan, President (Elect), IMA Madurai, said that over 1,500 practising doctors in the city did not tend to any OP cases and treated only emergency patients. Doctors from Meenakshi Mission Hospital, Vadamalayan Hospital, Aravind Eye Care Systems and Lakshman Hospital held placards and flags to mark their protest. All 2,000-odd hospitals in Tirunelveli participated in the strike.

The protest had a partial impact on non-essential medical services in private hospitals in Coimbatore and Tiruppur.

“It is high time that the Union government enacts a law to ensure protection of medical professionals,” said N. Ravishankar, State secretary, TNGDA. Over 500 doctors from the private sector took part in the strike in Tiruppur.

Members of TNGDA staged protests, including at the Madras Medical College, the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital and KAPV Medical College in Tiruchi.

OP services at government hospitals and Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in Vellore and Tiruvannamalai were partially affected as doctors stayed away from work. Patients had to wait in queues for a long time.

OP services were affected in most private hospitals in Erode, Salem and Namakkal districts. Over 2,500 private doctors formed a human chain and staged a demonstration. OPDs were closed in over 520 private hospitals in Dindigul and nearly 600 hospitals in Theni.

The Tamil Nadu Medical Officers’ Association organised an hour-long boycott of OP services between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. in PHCs.

In Puducherry, over 200 resident doctors of the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research staged a demonstration.