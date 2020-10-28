Doctors stress need for timely treatment of stroke

CHENNAI

They say a patient must be able to access a stroke centre

Ahead of World Stroke Day to be observed on October 29, senior neurologists have called for low-cost rehabilitation efforts. A person who suffers a stroke must be able to access a stroke centre for treatment. Strokes could lead to the death of neurons in the brain, resulting in paralysis. However, if treatment is provided as quickly as possible, the patient can be rehabilitated, doctors say.

Senior neurophysicians from across the country participated in a discussion on stroke on Tuesday. There are less than 100 stroke centres in the country and even these centres have a physiotherapist and a speech therapist, whereas one in four persons could experience stroke in their lifetime, the experts said. With most hospitals designated for COVID-19 treatment, such a health emergency as stroke should not be neglected, they said. A patient who has suffered stroke can be rehabilitated if he is immediately brought to a stroke centre. However, in India, people often go to traditional medical practitioners, causing a delay in treatment. Compliance with medication and appropriate treatment and advice could help patients recover, doctors say.

Jeyaraj Pandian, head, Department of Neurology, Christian Medical College, Ludhiana; senior neurologist S. Kumaravelu; P.N. Sylaja, Department of Neurology, Comprehensive Stroke Care Programme, Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology; Vikram Huded, Head of Neurology, NH Institute of Neurosciences, Bengaluru; and Nirmal Surya, founder trustee and chairman, Epilepsy Foundation India, participated in the event.

