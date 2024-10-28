Doctors stress need for healthier lifestyles, regular check-ups to prevent strokes in young adults

Sedentary lifestyles, hypertension and diabetes, and substance abuse are some of the key factors leading to a rising incidence of stroke among young adults, said doctors from Kauvery Hospital at a webinar, part of The Hindu’s Wellness Series, held on Monday, October 28, 2024.

Explaining the issue, Sivarajan Thandeswaran, senior consultant, stroke and neurovascular medicine, Kauvery Hospital, Chennai, said 23% of all intracerebral haemorrhages and 16% of all subarachnoid haemorrhages occurred in people aged between 15 and 49. Focusing on risk factors, he said diabetes and hypertension were both common risk factors. Many adults who have high blood pressure do not know they have it, and monitoring and keeping blood pressure levels in check is one of the easiest ways to prevent a stroke, he pointed out.

Obstructive sleep apnea and stress were other factors, both of which should not be ignored, he emphasised. “Women have a slightly higher risk of stroke compared to men,” Dr. Thandeswaran said, listing risk factors specific to women, and highlighting the fact that women’s health was often not looked after very well.

G. Jos Jasper, head of brain and spine surgery, Kauvery Hospital, Tiruchi, said the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns had contributed to an increase in sedentary lifestyles and eating unhealthy food, the effects of which still lingered. On the surgical management of strokes, he said nearly 80% of patients only needed medical management and did not require surgeries.

Surgeries were only done, Dr. Jasper said, in cases of very large blocks, very young patients, worsening clinical status despite medical management, and bleeds after administration of clot-dissolving drugs. He detailed both preventive and therapeutic surgeries, and underscored the need for regular health check-ups.

S. Senthil Babu, senior consultant, neurosurgery, Kauvery Hospital, Tirunelveli, gave an overview of the surgical management of haemorrhagic strokes. He said the different types of surgical procedures, what an aneurysm was, and when to suspect an aneurysmal bleed.

The doctors concluded the session by once again underscoring the do’s and don’ts for young people — lead active lifestyles, watch your diet, know your numbers (blood pressure, sugar, and cholesterol levels), and avoid substance overuse.

To watch the full webinar, click here.

