Doctors seek refund of fee from Medical Council

Nearly 90 of them had made double payment while applying for registration

The Service Doctors and Postgraduates’ Association has written to the Tamil Nadu Medical Council seeking refund of registration fee paid to the Council last year.

In a letter to the Council, SDPGA president P. Saminathan said several doctors had made double payment for registration. The Council was yet to refund the money paid by such candidates.

“Nearly 90 doctors, who applied for registration in TNMC in the past one year, have paid double the fees due to the cumbersome online payment of fees and have applied for refund of the excess fees,” Dr. Saminathan wrote.

He appealed to the Council to return the amount paid in excess at the earliest. A TNMC source said in the past year, 60,000 online applications were received. On Friday, they had received 1,500 applications. Some did not wait to check if the money had been debited from their account. This resulted in money being debited twice. The candidates who had made double payment would get their refund eventually, he said.