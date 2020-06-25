Doctors see spike in online consultations

CHENNAI

25 June 2020 00:11 IST

50% increase in patients seeking virtual appointments, says tech company

The advent of COVID-19 and the drastic changes it has brought about in day-to-day life has led to a slump in the number of patients visiting clinics for out-patient consultations. But doctors have deployed information technology-based solutions to connect with their patients online.

Since April, Practo, which facilitates online/offline consultations, claimed to have seen a 50% increase in the number of patients seeking virtual appointments. Gynecologists, general practitioners, dermatologists, ENT specialists and pediatricians were among the most sought after, when it came to consultations during the lockdown.

While doctors found it difficult to ensure compliance of safety norms like wearing of masks, maintenance of physical distancing and sanitisation/disinfection of utility areas in clinics due to various reasons like shortage of manpower, people who wanted follow-ups or routine consultations for non-emergency conditions were wary of going to hospitals in the wake of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

“I was seeing about 25 patients a day, which came down to five or so during the initial days of the lockdown. At Capstone Clinic, we introduced an online customised platform for our patients, enabling them to connect with consultants via video/audio. Unfortunately, advice is limited to follow-ups and quick queries only via the online mode…in several other cases I have to see the patient for diagnosis,” said leading infectious diseases expert V. Ramasubramanian.

Since March, Practo has increased its doctor base, significantly, to provide uninterrupted access and continuity to healthcare. “It helps avoid gathering and overcrowding in hospitals and keeps healthcare professionals safe. We are enabling other doctors/hospitals to join our tele-consultation platform, so their patients can consult them without having to visit their clinics/hospitals,” said Alexander Kuruvilla, Practo’s chief health strategy officer.

Access to healthcare

At a time when the use of smartphones, tablets and other internet-enabled devices is increasing exponentially, it is only imperative that healthcare is made accessible, at the click of a button, and is moved to patients’ homes and offices. “We provide comprehensive and accurate information about a healthcare provider/doctor to help patients make better choices on who is right for them,” he claims.

Ravi Ramalingam, managing director, KKR ENT Hospital, said that tele/video consultations were the best way forward in these troubled times, when many COVID-19 patients were asymptomatic. Docon, which provides digital healthcare for people, facilitated consultations with doctors at the hospital.

“However, in many cases, we need to see the patients. For instance, one of the common causes of severe ear pain is the formation of fungus in the ear. We have to examine and clean the ears for the patient to feel better…,” Dr. Ramalingam said.

Many other leading consultants in the State are available online for consultations during the lockdown. Social media platforms like WhatsApp have come in handy for sharing photographs/visuals and video consultations.